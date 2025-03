EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Nancy Ellen Moss Bird, 92, died March 10, 2025, at the Aspire Senior Living Center in East Prairie.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 18 at the Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church in East Prairie. The Rev. Beth Allen, pastor, will officiate.

Burial will follow in the East Prairie Memorial Park Cemetery with McMikle Funeral Home of Charleston, Missouri, in charge of arrangements.