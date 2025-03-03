Ora Walker

All sections
ObituariesMarch 3, 2025

Ora Lee Walker, 82, of New Madrid, passed away on Feb. 23, 2025. Her funeral will be held on March 8 at Life Changers Restoration Ministries in Lilbourn, Missouri.

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Ora Lee Walker, 82, resident of New Madrid, died Sunday, Feb, 23, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri. She was born Aug. 30, 1942, in Turrell, Arkansas, to the late Excel and Mary Ann Robinson Walker.

Friends may call Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. until the funeral hour of noon at Life Changers Restoration Ministries located at 320 Coleman Ave in Lilbourn, Missouri, with Pastor Earl Grissom officiating.

Interment will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery in New Madrid with the Williams Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

