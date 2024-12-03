Pamela Manwaring

SIKESTON, Mo. —

Pamela Sue Manwaring, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2025, at the age of 80.

Born on Jan. 17, 1945, in Sikeston, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. Baker, Sr. and Christine Towery Baker. She had one brother, Dr. Joseph A. Baker, Jr. (Brenda), that preceded her in death. Pamela grew up in Idalia, Missouri. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1962 and attended Southeast Missouri State University, where she studied art with a minor in history. Afterward she worked at Bell Telephone in Sikeston as a telephone operator.

Pamela met the love of her life, Roger, while she was visiting her brother Joe in Germany, where Roger and Joe were both stationed during the Vietnam War. They met at a Bible study in 1968 and were married the following year at Shady Acres Church of Christ in Sikeston, MO. Pamela invested her time as a housewife during Roger Jr's younger years and later became a co-owner of The Popcorn Corner and Pizza Inn in Sikeston, where you could always find her talking with friends.

Pamela’s community service included various roles in Scott County Emergency Management, the Local Emergency Planning Committee as Secretary, Tri-County First Responders, and as a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) instructor.

Pamela had a passion for art, and it wasn't hard to find a sketch in the margin of her notepaper. Every season gave her an opportunity to exercise her artistic gifts, which were evident in the decorations that adorned the restaurants.

Pamela is survived by her loving husband, Roger D. Manwaring, Sr.; son, Roger D. Manwaring, Jr. (Linda); granddaughters Katherine and Ella; niece Heather Hopper (Brent); and nephews Shawn Baker (Lisa) and Kevin Baker. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched. She was known for her cheerful attitude, smile, and humble nature.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, beginning at 11 a.m. at Nunnelee Funeral Chapel in Sikeston, Missouri. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross in her honor.

A special thank you to the staff of La Bonne Maison, where she resided since 2022 and to the staff of the Missouri Delta Medical Center Intensive Care Unit, where she spent the twilight of her time before going to be with the Lord.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com for the Manwaring family.