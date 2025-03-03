Paul Hughes

SIKESTON — Paul David Hughes, age 59, passed away Feb. 27, 2025, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born Nov. 8, 1965, in Sikeston, son of the late J.W. Hughes and Martha Nell Irene Hensley-Hughes.

Paul graduated from Sikeston High School in 1984 and worked as a Tech Operator for Unilever for 39 years before retiring. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed traveling, sailing, and hunting. He was looking forward to sailing to the Caribbean on his sailboat, Wanderlust.

On May 20, 2000, he was married to Lisa Hughes, whom he was married to for 25 years. She survives of the home in Sikeston.

Other survivors include: two sons, Corey Bennett of East Prairie, Missouri, and Paul (Darian) Hughes II of Clarksville, Tennessee; three daughters, Heather (Wade) Howell of Ward, Arkansas, Erica (Brandon) Ray of Sikeston and Megan Carpenter of Sikeston; three sisters, Margie (Charles) Ruedrich of Sikeston, Rhodia (Troy) Fiddler of Lexington, Tennessee, and Angela Graham of Sikeston; one brother, Russell (Patsy) Hughes of Puxico, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Avery Howell, Jason Bennett, Riley Schaefer, Harper Howell, Bailey Bennett, Macy Ray and Holstyn Hughes.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 4 at 1 p.m. John Nettler will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Dogwood Cemetery at Dogwood, Missouri.

Pallbearers will be: Toby Simmons, Chris Davison, Brian Wilson, Eric Cook, Larry Holt and Brandon Ray.