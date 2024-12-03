Peggy Rice

SIKESTON — Peggy Evelyn Rice, 74, of Sikeston passed away Jan. 30, 2025, at the Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

She was born Oct. 29, 1950, in New Madrid County, Missouri, to the late Louis Bolton and Ira Evelyn (Bird) Boulton.

She was married to Robert Lee Rice, who preceded her in death in 1979.

Survivors include: two sons, Robert Lee Rice Jr. and Daniel Wade Rice, both of Sikeston. One grandson, Cody (wife Kristin) Rice of Sikeston; and two grandchildren, Keely and Valley Rice; three sisters, Elizabeth (Frank) Higgerson of East Prairie, Hazel Smith of New Madrid and Mary Francis Milward of Sikeston; other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one great-grandson, Rowe Rice; and one brother. Robert Boulton.

Peggy loved her family, shopping and cooking.

Services will be Saturday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home in New Madrid.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home with G.L. Keene officiating.

Burial will follow at Mounds Park Cemetery.