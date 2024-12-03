Rex Keller Jr.

DEXTER, Mo. — Rex D. Keller Jr., son of the late Rex Keller Sr. and Mabel Phillips Keller, was born on Feb. 5, 1943, in Hayti, Missouri, and departed this life on Feb. 23, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Stoddard in Dexter at the age of 82 years.

Mr. Keller was a veteran of the United States Army, stationed in Germany during Vietnam. He was co-owner of Keller Farms and co-owner of the Stoddard County Cotton Company in Bernie, Missouri. He was a member of Crossroads Methodist Church in Dexter and a resident of Dexter. Rex enjoyed farming, driving his tractor and module truck, working on his land and going fishing.

On Feb. 29, 1984, in Bloomfield, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Donna Kennard. Mrs. Keller survives of their home in Dexter.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his son, Clayton Keller of Dexter; two daughters, Jenny Keller and Megan Keller both of Dexter; his brother, Kenneth Keller and wife Marsha of Essex, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Bailey Below and Molly Below.

Other than by his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Don Keller, and by his sister, Shirley Triplett.

Visitation will be held at Crossroads Methodist Church in Dexter on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will then be conducted at Crossroads Methodist Church on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter is assisting with arrangements.