Rhonda Linebaugh

SIKESTON — Rhonda Aileen Linebaugh, 58, passed away Feb. 25, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

She was born Nov. 9, 1966, in Cairo, Illinois, daughter of Virginia Earline Patrick-Daughhetee and the late Clarence Gene Miller.

On May 14, 1996, she was married to Paul David Linebaugh; he survives of the home in East Prairie, Missouri.

Rhonda had worked as an in-home caregiver. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed family gatherings.

She loved going to church on Sunday and listening to the music. She enjoyed art, bingo, singing, camping and watching crime shows on television.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by three sons, Derrick Shain (Hope) Loomes of Jefferson City, Missouri, Jared Blanton (Justin Leann) Vines of Morehouse, Missouri and Devin Emil Linebaugh of East Prairie; two brothers, Billy Miller of East Prairie and Don Daughhetee of Sikeston; one sister, Beth (Jerry) Denning of Morehouse; nine grandchildren, Daelin, Leah, Jayden, Jace, Masen, Olivia, Claire, Justin, and Riley; one great-grandchild, Lakelynn; paternal siblings, Chris Miller and Tim Miller; childhood best friend/sister, Sandy Carden; loving nieces and nephews; and many special cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Miller; maternal grandparents, William and Dorothy Patrick; paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Minnie Miller; and one great-grandchild, Grayson Loomes.

During her stay at Cotton Point Nursing Home, she had many friends, Tammy, Juan, Kathy, Nicki and Chris. She greatly appreciated the staff, especially Jordan Oatsvall, Amanda Campbell, Daniel Easley, Montana Day, Courtney Thresher and Ethel.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shelby Funeral Home, where services will be held Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow in the East Prairie Memorial Park Cemetery.