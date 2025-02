CHARLESTON, Mo. — Roger Earl Tribout, 39, formerly of Vienna, Illinois, and Villa Ridge, Illinois, died Jan. 16, 2025, near Wyatt, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston. Travis Clayton and Aaron Powell will officiate.

A family-only burial will be at Lindsey Cemetery in McClure, Illinois.