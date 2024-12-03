Roy Carter Jr.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Roy Leonard Carter Jr. passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Ebeid Hospice with family at his side.

Roy was born April 15, 1938, to Roy L. Carter Sr. and Lucille (Lee) Carter in New Madrid, Missouri. He attended Sikeston High School where he played and excelled in baseball as a catcher. His baseball talent got him noticed by scouts and an invite to try out for The St. Louis Cardinals MLB Team. Roy passed on his MLB opportunity, to instead serve his country, enlisting in the United States Navy. He was stationed at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Norfolk, Virginia before serving his time on both the USS Elokomin and the USS Recovery, rescue and salvage ships.

During Roy’s deployment, he was called home on funeral leave for his little sister, Dora Ann, who was tragically killed in an accident. While home, Roy was set-up on a blind date with one Robin G. Northrup. They fell immediately in love and dated for seven more years before marrying in 1962 and living the most amazing love story for 62 more inseparable years. Roy and Robin had a beautiful family of three sons, Roy-G, Tom and Doug; and a daughter, Mary.

Roy started what was a successful career working at The Toledo Ticket Co.; Robin’s family’s business, in April of 1959. He began that career as a printing pressman and worked his way into the office where he worked side-by-side with his best friend and brother-in-law, Reeves Northrup I. Roy worked in sales, then as National Sales Manager and eventually climbed the ladder to the position of Chief Executive Officer. He retired after more than 60 years at Toledo Ticket.

Roy was a longtime and very proud member of the Triad Masonic Lodge. He was also an active member of the Downtown Coaches, where he once served as President. Through the business, Roy became active in the National Parking Association where he served more than 30 years on the Board of Directors and was proudly the very first industry vendor to serve on the NPA Executive Committee.

Roy was an avid golfer, with memberships at golf clubs starting with Highland Meadows in Sylvania early on and The Vinoy in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was currently a member at Inverness Club in Toledo. Roy golfed hundreds of courses both domestically and abroad. It was his passion. Roy and Robin loved spending time in St. Petersburg and Treasure Island, Florida, where they spent countless hours walking the beach collection “auger” shells. He was a die-hard sports fan, supporting his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes, the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Redwings and the New York Yankees. But most of all, he loved watching and supporting his children and grandchildren playing baseball, hockey and showing horses.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Sr. and Lucille; and his little sister, Dora Ann. Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life Robin; his children Roy-G Carter (Carrie), Thomas Carter (Julie), Douglas Carter (Melissa Williams) and Mary Estrel (Terry); and 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren and two great-stepgrandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Avenue, in Toledo Thursday, Jan. 23 from 4 p.m. p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 24 at Sylvania First United Methodist Church, 7000 Erie St., in Sylvania, Ohio, one hour prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service. A private interment will follow.