Russell Hoggard

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — Russell Delano Hoggard passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2025, at his JY home surrounded by his family. The love Russell showed for his family throughout the years, was returned in his final days. His wife Cookie, daughter Rena and his caretaker/granddaughter Grace were by his side during his health struggles the last few years.

Russell was born in Portageville on Oct. 20, 1936, to Robert Hoggard and Rena Porter Hoggard. He was 88 years old.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert and Rena and his siblings, Quincy Hoggard, Coy Hoggard, Virgina LaFerney, Geneva Patton and Colean Mansfield.

Russell leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Mary (Cookie) of 62 years; his children, Rena Hoggard Freeman and Rusty Hoggard(Michelle); his granddaughter, Grace; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Freeman (Mandy), Sara Deane (Clay), Todd Hoggard (Jonna-Kaye), Macie Hoggard, Mallary Fugate (Ethan), Chase Smith (Brittany) and Caleb Smith; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of wonderful nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

A very special thank you to everyone who has helped Russell during his health journey, especially Jonathon Lane.

Russell enjoyed his life passion of farming. He also enjoyed reading, watching law shows and westerns, hunting with his family and friends, and especially enjoyed the house cat, Thud.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time for a prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at DeLisle Funeral Home in Portageville.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at 10 a.m. at St. Eustachius Church in Portageville with Father Daniel officiating.

Burial will be in the Portageville Cemetery with the DeLisle Funeral Home of Portageville in charge of arrangements.