ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Sarrah Pauline Boone died Jan. 25, 2025, at Columbia, Missouri.,

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at DeLisle Funeral Home in Portageville, Missouri, with Rev Griff Walker. Officiating

Burial will be in the Portageville Cemetery.