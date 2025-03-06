All sections
ObituariesMarch 6, 2025

Sharon Fowler

Sharon Sue Fowler, 78, of Matthews, Missouri, passed away on March 5, 2025. She is survived by her husband Jimmy Ray Fowler, stepsons, siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A graveside service is set for March 11.

MATTHEWS, Mo. — Sharon Sue Fowler, age 78, passed away on March 5, 2025, at her home in Matthews.

She was born on July 13, 1946, in Redford, Missouri, to the late William “Ray” and Nellie Carolyn Honker Barnes.

On Dec. 29, 2007, in New Madrid, Missouri, she married Jimmy Ray Fowler who survives of the home in Matthews.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two stepsons, Jimmy “Peanut” Fowler Jr. of Morehouse, Missouri, and David “Red” (Tammy) Fowler of Sikeston, Missouri; two brothers, Fredrick (Jerry Lynn) Barnes of Columbia, Missouri, and Jerry (Marie) Barnes of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister, Carol “Raylene” Heitman of Matthews; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman Barnes and Lyndell Barnes.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the Dogwood Cemetery in Dogwood, Missouri, with Brother Mike Cartwright officiating.

Pallbearers will be: Ferrell Bewley, Steve Brewer, Steven Brewer, Skylar Archie, Logan Archie and Brenton James.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com for the Fowler family.

