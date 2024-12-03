Shirley Cobb

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Shirley Ann Cobb, age 88, of Excelsior Springs passed away on Jan. 4, 2025, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

Shirley was born on April 23, 1936, in Benton, Missouri, the daughter of the late John and Lora (Nanney) Seabaugh. Shirley was a 20-year employee of National Lock Door Locks in Sikeston, Missouri, later moving to Lewis Bakeries and retiring from there in 1999. She was a member of the Benton Methodist Church where she served for many years as an organist and Sunday school teacher.

Survivors include: two sons, Michael Brasher and wife Robin, of Wood River, Illinois, and Eric Brasher and wife Angela of Liberty, Missouri; three grandchildren, Lora Brasher of Excelsior Springs, Jordan Brasher of Booneville, Missouri, and Dillon Brasher and wife Elizabeth of Eureka, Missouri; six great-grandchildren, Darrick Piatt, Draven Turner, Kaylee Michaelis, Ezra Brasher, Easton Brasher and Bennett Brasher; two great-great-grandchildren, Kaden Piatt and Kolson Piatt; a nephew, Bill Miller, of Mountain Home, Arkansas; and two grand nieces, Kausha Miller and Eleasha Krause.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded by a sister, Louise Whitmore, and a nephew, John Miller.

Shirley will be cremated according to her wishes and interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Morley, Missouri.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.