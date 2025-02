MEDINA, Tenn. — Shirley Jean Gibson Wyatt, 87, formerly of Charleston, Missouri, died Jan. 10, 2025, at her home in Medina.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston. The Rev. Gary Morris will officiate.

Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery near Charleston.