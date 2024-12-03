MORLEY, Mo. — Sonja McMullin, age 81, of Morley passed away March 9, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

She was born on April 15, 1943, in Sikeston, daughter of the late Ralph Elmer Dalton and Edith Dora Marlett-Dalton.

Sonja worked as a Conveyor Operator for Oran Hat Factory for many years before retiring. She loved wind chimes, butterflies, and especially loved her dogs.

On Jan. 17, 1960, she was married to Lloyd McMullin, who preceded her in death Feb. 14, 2018.

Other survivors include: one brother, Bill Dalton of Michigan; one sister, Phyllis Springer of Cape Girardeau; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sonja was preceded in death by three brothers, Bon Dalton, Jabe Dalton and Vernon "Buck" Dalton; and two sisters, Kenna Dalton and Kit Faulkner.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at Unity Baptist Church in Benton, Missouri, at a later date. Ponder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.