All sections
ObituariesMarch 10, 2025

Sonja McMullin

Sonja McMullin, 81, of Morley, Missouri, passed away on March 9, 2025. She was a retired conveyor operator and beloved by her family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Unity Baptist Church at a later date.

story image illustation

MORLEY, Mo. — Sonja McMullin, age 81, of Morley passed away March 9, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

She was born on April 15, 1943, in Sikeston, daughter of the late Ralph Elmer Dalton and Edith Dora Marlett-Dalton.

Sonja worked as a Conveyor Operator for Oran Hat Factory for many years before retiring. She loved wind chimes, butterflies, and especially loved her dogs.

On Jan. 17, 1960, she was married to Lloyd McMullin, who preceded her in death Feb. 14, 2018.

Other survivors include: one brother, Bill Dalton of Michigan; one sister, Phyllis Springer of Cape Girardeau; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sonja was preceded in death by three brothers, Bon Dalton, Jabe Dalton and Vernon "Buck" Dalton; and two sisters, Kenna Dalton and Kit Faulkner.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at Unity Baptist Church in Benton, Missouri, at a later date. Ponder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesMar. 10
Audra Warren
ObituariesMar. 10
Anna Smith
ObituariesMar. 10
Charlie Freed
ObituariesMar. 10
Cheryl Latshaw
Related
Walter Stockton
ObituariesMar. 6
Walter Stockton
Sharon Fowler
ObituariesMar. 6
Sharon Fowler
Larry Duke
ObituariesMar. 6
Larry Duke
Mark Hopper
ObituariesMar. 6
Mark Hopper
Marvin Arsta Jr.
ObituariesMar. 5
Marvin Arsta Jr.
Dr. Loring Helfrich
ObituariesMar. 5
Dr. Loring Helfrich
Velma Butler
ObituariesMar. 5
Velma Butler
Lawton James
ObituariesMar. 5
Lawton James
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy