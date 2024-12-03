All sections
ObituariesFebruary 25, 2025

Terrie White

Terrie Runnels White, 49, of Talladega, Alabama, passed away on Feb. 22, 2025. She is survived by her husband, Barry White, and family members across Alabama, Missouri, and Arkansas.

story image illustation

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Terrie Runnels White, 49, of Talladega, previously of Sikeston, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Talladega.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Nafis and Juanita Runnels.

She is survived by her husband, Barry White; father, Wesley Runnels of Sikeston; siblings,Tammy (Kenneth) Gossett of Eagle River, Arkansas, and Wesley M. Runnels of Kansas City, Missouri; nieces, Andrea (Richard) Williams of Eagle River and Celeste (Tyler) Lewis of Fort Irwin, California; Baylee Gossett of Eagle River; great-nieces, Saybra Williams and Rylee Lewis; great-nephew, Nathan Williams; aunt, Wilda (Carroll) Beaird of Sikeston.

Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega is assisting her family.

Online condolences can be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesFeb. 25
Rex Keller Jr.
ObituariesFeb. 24
Bob Boyer
ObituariesFeb. 24
Lyman Dame Jr.
ObituariesFeb. 24
James Beaird
Related
Jane Evans
ObituariesFeb. 24
Jane Evans
Harold Britt
ObituariesFeb. 21
Harold Britt
Jackilyn Baker
ObituariesFeb. 20
Jackilyn Baker
Nina Miller
ObituariesFeb. 20
Nina Miller
Althea Dickson
ObituariesFeb. 18
Althea Dickson
Russell Hoggard
ObituariesFeb. 17
Russell Hoggard
Millie Bennett Nauman
ObituariesFeb. 17
Millie Bennett Nauman
Kelly Starbuck
ObituariesFeb. 17
Kelly Starbuck
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy