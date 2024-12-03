Terrie White

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Terrie Runnels White, 49, of Talladega, previously of Sikeston, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Talladega.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Nafis and Juanita Runnels.

She is survived by her husband, Barry White; father, Wesley Runnels of Sikeston; siblings,Tammy (Kenneth) Gossett of Eagle River, Arkansas, and Wesley M. Runnels of Kansas City, Missouri; nieces, Andrea (Richard) Williams of Eagle River and Celeste (Tyler) Lewis of Fort Irwin, California; Baylee Gossett of Eagle River; great-nieces, Saybra Williams and Rylee Lewis; great-nephew, Nathan Williams; aunt, Wilda (Carroll) Beaird of Sikeston.

Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega is assisting her family.

