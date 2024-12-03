Terry McDonald

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Terry Blaine McDonald, 77, Columbia, passed peacefully on Jan. 26, 2025.

Born in Oakland, California, to Olen Albon and Vireda McDonald, Terry grew up with strong values that guided him throughout life. He graduated Sikeston HS-Sikeston, Missouri,MU-Columbia and Washington U-St. Louis.

Terry’s integrity as a dedicated FDIC bank examiner and mentor for 34 years left a lasting impact. He proudly served US Army and Army Reserves (1969-1996), rising to Command Sargeant Major.

Terry was preceded in death by parents and beloved wife, Barbara. He leaves behind son, Shawn McDonald-Seattle, Washington; daughter, Shannon Smith-San Antonio, Texas, and her husband, Aaron; grandchildren, Colin, Atticus and Madison; his brother, Gary McDonald (Carol); sister-in-law, Laurie Goodfellow (Lafe); and a wide circle of extended family and friends who deeply feel his absence.

Terry contributed to the MU Alumni Association, held leadership roles in the American Legion and the 40 and eight veterans' organizations and enjoyed a word-lovers’ group, the Logophiles.

Terry was a man of quiet strength, sharp wit and boundless kindness. He valued honesty, hard work, and thoughtful planning, serving as a steadfast role model to his children and countless others he mentored. His humor was dry, his loyalty deep and his integrity unwavering. He found happiness in simple pleasures-good conversation, live music, beautiful sunsets and creating meaningful memories with those he loved.

Visitation will be March 10, 2025, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., service at 11 a.m. at Nunnelee Funeral Chapel (205 N Stoddard St., Sikeston); at 2 p.m. Terry will be inurned with wife Barbara at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.

On March 12, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. a celebration of life will be at the American Legion 3669 Legion Lane, Columbia, Missouri.

Online Extended Obit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/12259512

For more information: www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com