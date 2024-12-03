Terry Miles

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Terry Lee Miles, age 77, passed away on Jan. 27, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born on Dec. 10, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Floyd and Blanche Dodd Miles.

On June 27, 1969, in St. Louis, he married Brenda Kay Worley who preceded him in death on July 22, 1994.

He served in the United States Navy.

He is survived by four daughters, Sherry (Marcus) Winston of Cape Girardeau, Tanya Miles of Sikeston, Missouri, Stephanie Miles of Haywood, Missouri, and Renee Lipford of Cape Girardeau; two brothers, Mark (Michelle) Adams of Troy, Missouri, and Milton Adams of Troy; two sisters, Devorah (Gary) Bode of Collinsville, Illinois, and Ellen Ball of St. Louis, Missouri; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Nunnelee Funeral Chapel in Sikeston with Mike Mahurin, Pastor of Smith Avenue Church of God in Sikeston.

Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Sikeston with full military honors.

Pallbearers will be: Tony Davis Jr., Cazmon Strickland, Devon Baker, Shemaur Baker, Dominique Miles and Breonna Miles.

Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron Bean and Brandon Bean.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com for the Miles family.