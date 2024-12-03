Velma Butler

DESTIN, Florida — Velma Louise Butler of Destin, age 90, a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother departed to her heavenly home on March 3, 2025. She was born in Hiwassee, Arkansas, on Aug. 21, 1934.

She volunteered as a foster grandmother at the Sikeston Public Schools. She was also a Pink Lady at the Missouri Delta Hospital for several years. Velma loved the Saint Louis Cardinals, bird watching, shopping, puzzles, and she loved being around people.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Billie Butler; their son, Dennis; her parents, Garland and Amo (Sindle) Sanders; and one brother, Merlin Sanders; two sisters, Elouise Sanders and Mary Lou Perring.

She is survived by her children: Donna Jayroe (Aubrey) of Palestine, Arkansas, David Butler (Renee) of Destin, Florida, and Darla Yoakum (Roger) of Saint Charles, Missouri.

She is survived by her amazing grandchildren: Trent and Heather Jayroe of Boerne, Texas; Nick and Deana Butler of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; Coco and Rob Collier of Kennesaw, Georgia; Noah Butler of St. Louis, Missouri; Ben & Abigail Butler of Franklin, Tennessee; Josh Butler of Kennesaw, Georgia; her great-grandchildren are: Maggie Jayroe of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Ian Jayroe of Boerne, Texas; Xadie and Finn Collier of Kennesaw, Georgie; Jase Butler of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; Andrea Phillips of St. Charles, Missouri; Demi Yoakum of Washington, Missouri.

She is also survived by sisters, Lorene Dahlke of Beloit, Wisconsin and Bonnie Morris of Wapella, Illinois.

She also leaves behind a host of friends and loved ones.

Services will be held at The Sanctuary of Southeast Missouri, 1506 N. Main Street, Sikeston on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at noon.

The service will be livestreamed on Facebook: The Sanctuary of Southeast Missouri and YouTube: The Sanctuary of SEMO.

Velma will be buried alongside her beloved, the Reverend Billie Butler, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, immediately following the funeral service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com for the Butler family.