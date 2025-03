PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — Walter Lee Stockton, 79, died March 6, 2025, at Delta South Nursing in Sikeston.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at noon Saturday, March 8 at Apostolic Truth Tabernacle Church with the Rev. A.R. Gentry officiating.

Burial will be in the Portageville Cemetery with the DeLisle Funeral Home of Portageville in charge of arrangements.