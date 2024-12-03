It seems like I was just taking the oath of office and being sworn in as your state senator, and then it was March. If the next three months of session pass as quickly as the first two, we are in for a fun ride this spring! As snowy and artic as January and February have been, I know all Missourians are ready to welcome the longer, warmer days of March. I kicked the final week of February off by presenting Senate Bill 169 to the Senate Local Government, Elections and Pensions Committee. With the goal of helping several counties in the 27th District, this measure will add Ste. Genevieve and Perry to the list of counties authorized to impose a transient guest tax for hotel stays. These communities are a trove of history, natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Charging visitors a small fee to stay could boost their economies and attract more visitors.

The Senate General Laws Committee conducted its first public hearing on proposals passed by the Missouri House of Representatives this week. One of these, House Bill 737 & 486, is the companion to my Senate Bill 170 and will allow foster children to keep the benefits they’ve earned instead of these funds being absorbed by the Children’s Division as repayment for services rendered to the child. It’s heartbreaking to think these children, many of whom have been subjected to trauma and abuse most of their young lives, won’t at the very least have a safety net to help them transition into adulthood. No one opposed the legislation during the hearing, so I am hopeful the proposals remain fast-tracked to the governor’s desk. Shortly after testimony on this bill was heard, I presented Senate Bill 289 to the panel. This legislation establishes the Missouri Electronic Wills and Electronic Planning Documents Act to enable the creation and validation of these legal documents online. The bill also makes some needed updates to current laws regarding administration transfers, statutes of limitation and estate planning that occurred during the COVID-19 emergency.

Legislation Advances from Committees

Several of my pieces of legislation have advanced out of committee and may now be brought up on the floor for debate. On Feb. 20, my Champion for Children Tax Credit bill earned the do pass mark from the Families, Seniors and Health Committee. This act permits homeless children to obtain a free state ID and raises the age for a child’s testimony to be admissible in court from 14 to 18, besides increasing tax credits for child advocacy providers and centers. During the public hearing of the General Laws Committee on Feb. 25, the members passed my Senate Bill 238. This bill will align Missouri law with the Federal Rules of Evidence and provide judges guidance when considering when and if expert testimony is admissible in court. My regional planning commission funding proposal, Senate Bill 240, also received a nod on Feb. 24 from the Local Government, Elections and Pensions Committee.

Missouri Water Preservation Bill Perfected in Senate I am pleased to report my proposal to preserve Missouri’s water and establish a permit system for export was perfected on Feb. 26. Senate Bill 82 was amended during deliberations to make this priority legislation even more effective. It’s easy to take water for granted when you have an abundant supply, but protecting this resource through proactive policies will make sure water continues to flow freely through the Show-Me State.

Taste of the South

I co-hosted the third annual Taste of the South reception in Jefferson City on Feb. 26. This event showcases southeast Missouri’s unique culture and introduces fellow legislators to the people, accents and food of the Bootheel.