Celebrating National FFA Week

Agriculture has always been an important part of my life, just like it has been for so many in southeast and south-central Missouri. Growing up, I spent a lot of time on my grandparents’ farm in Salem – the very same one I purchased shortly after college and where I live today. It’s where I put in hours of hard work, discovered my love for agriculture, and made memories I’ll never forget. While the time I spent on my grandparents’ farm gave me valuable experience, nothing prepared me more to be a cattle rancher – and a congressman – than FFA.

Feb. 15 marked the first day of National FFA Week. It’s a time where thousands of FFA students, both past and present, share stories about the organization’s impact on their lives.

I owe so much to FFA. As president of the Salem chapter, I gained invaluable leadership skills and learned the value of hard work. It helped me overcome my fear of public speaking and gain hands-on experience. The organization made such a profound impact on my life that I brought my FFA jacket to Washington, where it’s proudly displayed on the wall in my office.

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with hundreds of incredible FFA students from southeast and south-central Missouri, whether it’s here in Washington, at their school, or on one of the farms I visit as part of my annual Farm Tour. Their knowledge of, and passion for, agriculture never ceases to amaze me. No matter what they decide to do in life, I know they have the skills, work ethic, and drive to accomplish anything. And they can always count on me to fight for them in Washington.

When I’m faced with a challenge, I often think about a short, four-word phrase that’s on a plaque on my desk in Washington: “It can be done.” Whether it’s an FFA student whose goal is to one day own a farm or a high school athlete dreaming of competing in the Olympics, anything is possible through hard work and determination. It’s a mindset that I have every time I step into the Capitol or walk out the door of my house on the farm that’s been in my family for four generations.

Strengthening our rural communities will always be my number one priority. It’s why I decided to run to be Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over issues like health care, tax, and trade policies – all of which directly impact the lives of Missouri farm families, workers, and small businesses. It truly makes a difference when the leader of this committee has a background like mine: a cattle rancher from a small town in rural Missouri. In fact, after my colleagues selected me to lead this committee, a D.C. media outlet wrote that lobbyists were “in a tizzy” because my top priority is delivering for farmers, workers, and small businesses – not the wealthy or major corporations. It’s a troubling reminder that for far too long, our rural communities were left behind by politicians in Washington.

Serving the hardworking folks of Missouri’s 8th Congressional District is the honor of a lifetime. For as long as I’m in Washington, I’ll never stop fighting for the young FFA students, farm families, blue-collar workers, and small businesses across southeast and south-central Missouri.