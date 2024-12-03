Defending vulnerable populations

I hit the ground running this week and had the honor of presenting my first two Senate bills in committee.

On Jan. 27, I explained the importance of protecting election officials from harassment and intimidation to members of the Local Government, Elections and Pensions Committee. I wish legislation like this wasn’t necessary, but poll workers are facing increasing rates of bullying and threats, which leads to low morale and increased turnover within local election authorities. Senate Bill 84 creates the offense of tampering with an election official, fining and/ or imprisoning those who threaten or harm election workers or their families. These offenses include using force or deception, attempting to influence or pressure, in-person or online stalking and disseminating personal information. Several advocacy groups and county clerks testified in support, and I hope the members of the committee pass my proposal soon so the discussion can continue on the Senate floor. Election workers are often retired volunteers who just want to give back to their communities. The least communities can do is to have their backs. On Jan. 29, I presented the child protection provisions of Senate Bill 83 to the panelists on the Senate Families, Seniors and Health Committee. These include increasing the Champion for Children tax credit for a verified contribution to a Court Appointed Special Advocate, child advocacy center or crisis care center, and extending the expiration date of the credit until 2031. The act also exempts homeless children from paying fees to obtain a state identification card; makes changes to collaborative practice arrangements to help SAFE CARE providers better serve abused children; and raises the age for a child’s statement to be admissible in court from 14 to 18. My goal with SB 83 is to reduce the trauma children who have been abused endure and streamline protective services. My legislation has overwhelming support from child advocacy center representatives, rural child protection agencies and prosecutors, among others.

Highlights from the State of the State Address

On Tuesday, the new governor gave his first State of the State Address to a joint session of the General Assembly in the Missouri House of Representatives’ chamber, laying out his priorities for the year. Public safety, economic development, agriculture and education will be the cornerstones of his administration. The governor also stressed the importance of making quality education more accessible for pre-school through higher education students, and increasing funding for rural road and bridge projects. I agree 100% with his statement: “We can only secure Missouri’s future if we work together.” Let’s go!