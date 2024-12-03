Fighting to reverse the Left’s radical agenda

For years, Washington Democrats have pushed an agenda focused on scoring points with the radical fringes of their party, completely disregarding the real-life impact of these policies and questioning the morals of Americans who oppose them. They claim that those who don’t support their radical trans agenda – whether it’s allowing biological males to share school locker rooms with girls or compete in female sports – are fueling discrimination. They say that Americans are anti-immigrant if they believe that violent illegal alien criminals have no place in America. It’s all a bunch of nonsense. This unacceptable rhetoric was on full display the week of January 13 when House Democrats tried to defeat two important bills: the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act and the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act.

Keeping biological males out of female sports shouldn’t be controversial. In fact, a recent poll found that two-thirds of Americans believe transgender athletes shouldn’t be allowed to compete on female sports teams. Despite this, 209 House Democrats voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, legislation to ensure that biological females compete against other biological females in women’s sports that are operated, sponsored, or facilitated by a recipient of federal funding. At a press conference following the bill’s passage, 12-time All-American NCAA Swimmer Riley Gaines said, “Today’s House passage of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act means we’re one step closer to ensuring no more women lose trophies, roster spots, playing time, scholarships, or fair competition to men in their own sport.”

While I’m glad Republicans are fighting back against the Left’s radical trans agenda at the federal level, we need more states to follow Missouri’s lead and enact legislation to keep biological males out of female sports. I’m very grateful that lawmakers in our state are standing up for the incredibly talented female athletes who spend hours upon hours training to be the best version of themselves.

The Left showed once again how out of touch they are with the American people when 145 House Democrats voted against the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act. Under the bill, illegal immigrants convicted of sex offenses or domestic violence – or those who admit to such crimes – will be deemed inadmissible to the United States. In addition, illegal immigrants convicted of a sex offense or conspiracy to commit such an offense will face deportation. The week before we passed this bill, 159 Democrats voted against the Laken Riley Act, legislation to give law enforcement more tools to keep communities safe from illegal alien criminals like the one who brutally murdered Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student. Neither of these bills are controversial. It’s unacceptable that Washington Democrats are more concerned with protecting violent illegal immigrants than women and children.

Whether it’s passing legislation to protect female sports or to get violent illegal immigrants off our streets, House Republicans are off to a strong start in our fight to reverse the Left’s radical agenda. But make no mistake: our work is far from finished. With Donald Trump in the White House, we will finally have a president who will stand up to the Left and defend our Missouri values.