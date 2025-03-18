Halfway point of session

Next week, legislators will take their annual spring break, signaling the halfway point of the 2025 legislative session. You could definitely sense the urgency of advancing proposals ahead of this small, week-long hiatus. I’m sure Sherry has a list of honey-dos waiting for me at home, but I’m excited to spend some time in our community, attend a fish fry and play with my grandkids.

Before we adjourned on March 13, the Senate sent several bills to the governor’s desk to be inked into law. House Bill 495 is a multifaceted, public safety bill aimed at reducing violent crime, tightening control of the St. Louis Police Department, enhancing law enforcement communications and increasing school safety. The governor requested this legislation during his State of the State, and I am confident these changes will make Missouri a safer and more vibrant state.

The second bill to be truly agreed to and finally passed is House Bill 14. This is the annual supplemental spending bill that funds and offsets the revenue gaps in the state budget that have transpired since the final fiscal year operating budget was passed last May.

The measure I handled in the Senate allowing foster children to keep the survivors benefits they’ve earned, House Bill 737, is close to being sent to the governor. During negotiations, some provisions were added to further protect children. Similar in scope to a bill I sponsored, I am thrilled HB 737 passed to give these vulnerable kids a leg up in life and help them transition into adulthood and independence. The House will now vote on the Senate’s changes. If the House passes our version, it will then go on to the governor’s desk.

On March 11, I presented my post-consumer paint recycling program bill to members of the Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment Committee. To establish the program, Senate Bill 239 will enable paint producers to join a representative organization which will develop a plan to collect and dispose of unwanted paint, a fee structure to cover the costs and a mechanism for reporting and monitoring compliance. Currently, 10 states have a recycling program in place to help consumers and contractors safely discard unneeded paint and protect the environment from these hazardous materials.

ABCs of Advocacy

I was pleasantly surprised and greatly honored when the Missouri State Teachers Association presented me with a Legislator of the Year Award for my advocacy and support of teachers, students and education. As a dad of three and grandfather of eight, I will always defend and advocate for those who lead children down the pathway to success.

Welcoming Folks from Back Home to the Dome

On March 10, I introduced some of my dearest old friends to my colleagues, including Roger and Pam Westrich from Cape, Donald and Gera LeGrand and Lenny and Jane Burford from my hometown of Benton. I also had the pleasure of welcoming the groups below to my Senate office. Thanks for taking the time to stop by and say hi!