House passes public safety and crime reform bill

This week, the Missouri House passed HCS#2 HB495, a comprehensive public safety bill addressing crime, policing, and penalties for various offenses across the state. A major provision of the bill establishes a new Board of Police Commissioners to oversee the St. Louis Police Department, effective Aug. 28. This board will consist of four local citizen commissioners and the Mayor of St. Louis, giving it direct authority over the city’s police force. The bill also includes new laws targeting criminal activities. It increases penalties for stunt driving and street takeovers making repeat offenses felonies. The legislation strengthens child welfare protections by classifying first-degree child endangerment as a “dangerous felony,’’ particularly when fentanyl or similar drugs are involved. It also expands the definition of rioting and raises its penalties, eliminates the need to prove conspiracy, and allows for stricter sentencing.

Additional public safety measures in the bill include the creation of a “Committee on School Safety” within the Department of Public Safety to develop guidelines for preventing school firearm violence. It also requires law enforcement agencies to report the immigration status of criminal offenders to the slate. Other provisions strengthen penalties for crimes such as burglary, organized retail theft, tampering with a water supply and sex trafficking of minors. The bill further mandates that individuals convicted of intoxication-related traffic offenses install ignition interlock devices on their vehicles.

One provision allows law enforcement agencies to request assistance from agencies in other jurisdictions, including those from out of stale. The bill also outlines how arrests by out-of jurisdiction officers should be handled. Additionally, police vehicles used in certain undercover operations, such as surveillance or speed enforcement, will not be required to use audible or visual signals.

Proponents of the bill argue that it takes necessary steps to improve public safety by addressing serious crime, strengthening law enforcement oversight, and ensuring consistency in policing policies. They also highlight concerns about crime rates in St. Louis and the need for changes to police department leadership. Critics, however, caution that certain provisions may reduce local control, disproportionately impact marginalized communities or increase government surveillance. Having passed the House, HB 495 now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

House Passes Bill to Restrict State Funding for DEI Programs

The Missouri House passed HB 742, a bill that restricts the use of state funds for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within government agencies. The bill prohibits state departments from spending taxpayer money on internal DEI programs, staffing, or initiatives that promote preferential treatment, collective guilt or identity-based activism. However, it ensures that state agencies continue to follow federal and state anti-discrimination laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act. The bill also prevents state departments from mandating or incentivizing private businesses to adopt DEI programs as a condition for receiving state contracts.

Supporters or the bill argue that taxpayer money should not be used to fund DEI initiatives that they believe are divisive or restrict free speech. They contend that DEI programs can foster exclusion rather than inclusion by emphasizing differences over shared values and that the government should remain neutral rather than mandating ideologically driven policies. Opponents argue that DEI programs are essential for addressing historical and ongoing inequalities, ensuring fair treatment for all citizens.

They believe these initiatives provide necessary resources and training to support underrepresented and marginalized groups. They also warn that eliminating DEI efforts could undermine progress toward more inclusive workplaces and communities. Prior to the passage of this legislation, Gov. Mike Kehoe signcd an executive order which would accomplish the same goal, mirroring an order signed at the federal level by President Donald J. Trump. Speaking on the floor, the bill sponsor explained that while the executive order does accomplish the goal, the governor supports the passage or this legislation, as it would enshrine this in Missouri statute and prevent a future governor from overturning the executive order. With its passage in the House, HB 742 now moves to the Senate for further debate.