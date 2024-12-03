House passes several education and school transportation bills

The Missouri House has passed several bills that focus on expanding educational opportunities, improving teacher retention and addressing challenges in school transportation. These bills aim to enhance flexibility, provide more pathways for students and address staffing shortages, particularly in essential areas like teaching and school bus driving.

• HB 71 1 : Expanding School Choice Through Open Enrollment

HB 7 1 1 establishes the “ Public School Open Enrollment Act,” allowing students to transfer to public schools outside their district, with districts opting in annually. The bill aims to give parents greater choice, particularly for students facing bullying or academic struggles. Supporters argue it improves educational outcomes, but opponents are concerned about potential inequities, especially for special education students and overburdened districts.

• H B 331 : Expanding Career Pathways

HB 331 creates the Career-Tech Certificate (CTC) Program, which supports students pursuing career focused education by covering tuition, books and fees for eligible students enrolling in postsecondary institutions offering career certifications. This bill addresses workforce needs by providing training in high-demand sectors, helping students graduate with valuable skills while avoiding student debt.

• H B 32 : Expanding Access to Adult High Schools

HB 32 lowers the enrollment age for adult high schools from 21 to 18, allowing more young adults who left traditional high school lo earn their diploma. The change aims to provide flexibility and support for individuals facing life challenges while helping meet workforce demands. Supporters believe this will benefit Missouri’s economy by providing an alternative education path for students.

• H B 4 1 9 : Ensuring In-State Tuition for Military Families

HB 419 ensures that active-duty military service members, Missouri National Guard members, reservists, and their families receive in-state tuition rates at Missouri’s public universities. This bill makes Missouri more attractive to military families, reducing educational costs and fostering greater community and economic stability. It helps support military families and strengthens Missouri’s commitment to them.

• HB 607: Adjusting Missouri’s Teacher Salary Structure

HB 607 aims to clarify teacher salary funding, ensuring districts maintain eligibility for additional funding even with weather-related closures. It adjusts salary increase requirements, delaying inflation-based salary hikes until 2030 and gradually increasing state funding support by 2035. While supporters argue this balances financial realities, critics warn it could reduce Missouri’s competitiveness in attracting quality educators and create instability.

• HBs 296 & 438: Extending School Bus Driver License Renewal Age

This bill seeks to raise the age limit for school bus drivers to retake driving tests from 70 to 75, addressing the shortage of bus drivers. By reducing the retesting frequency, the bill helps retain experienced drivers, while still allowing districts to make safety-based decisions. This change supports districts struggling to fill bus driver positions.

• HB 538: Expanding Background Check Requirements & Supporting School Transportation

HB 538 expands background check requirements to include charter schools and third-party transportation providers. It aims to enhance student safety by ensuring that all school transportation providers, including those employed by charter schools and private companies, meet proper safety standards. The bill also extends the age for required driving tests, aiming to retain more experienced bus drivers to alleviate staffing shortages.