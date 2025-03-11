Legislation springs forward

Daylight saving time finally began on Sunday, giving us an extra hour of daylight to do chores or enjoy the great outdoors. After this past week of fluctuating temperatures, hail, extreme wind, thunderstorms and snow, we’re all ready for spring to arrive. As you sprung your clocks forward this weekend, I wanted to give you an update on some of the legislation that advanced this week, starting with my legislation to preserve Missouri’s flow of water.

Senate Bill 82 has been sent to the Missouri House of Representatives. This is a proactive measure to protect water, making it unlawful for any person to export water resources outside the state unless the person has a permit issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. In order to maintain our standing as one of the nation’s top agriculture producers, we must do all we can to preserve this invaluable resource.

On Wednesday, I advanced Senate Bill 558 during a presentation to the Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee. This legislation increases the number of circuit judges in the 32nd Judicial Circuit from two to three, with the additional judge being appointed by the governor until the 2028 election cycle. In a recent three-year assessment within the circuit, the demand for additional judges became abundantly apparent. This will impact Perry, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties if passed.

The last day to file bills for the 2025 legislative session was last Thursday, and I have added few more to my list of 23 proposals. I’ll give more details as they spring forward, but here is a brief overview of a few that have now been first read in the Senate.

— Senate Bill 654: Creates the Missouri Student Responsibility and Teacher Empowerment Act, requiring school districts and charter schools to adopt, publicly post and annually review a code of student conduct.

— Senate Bill 655: Requires animal control officers and investigators to be mandated reporters in cases of abuse and neglect of children, the elderly or other vulnerable persons. The act also requires other mandated reporters, such as mental health providers and educators, to report cases of animal abuse or neglect to the Missouri

Animal Control Association’s hotline. These abusive behaviors oftentimes go hand in hand, so the more reporting and reporters we have, the better in my opinion.

— Senate Bill 745: Directs $500,000 in funding from the Veterans Commission Capitol Improvement Trust Fund to the restoration, renovation and maintenance of a veterans memorial or museum in Perry County.

— Senate Bill 760: Requires those who sell or advertise wood products to ensure the products are indeed derived or harvested from wood.

I will also be the Senate handler of House Bill 737, which is now on the Senate calendar to be third read. This legislation mirrors my Senate Bill 170 and will enable foster children to keep the survivor’s benefits they’ve earned and use those funds to transition into adulthood and independence.

Welcoming Folks from Back Home to the Dome

Our community was well represented in the State Capitol this week. I cannot thank you enough for stopping by my office to say hello and giving me an update on your organization.