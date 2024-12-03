All sections
OpinionJanuary 29, 2025

Letter to the Editor: Local business helps keep sports editor on the road

A local business stepped up to support the Standard Democrat sports editor by allowing him to use his car payment for repairs, highlighting the importance of community and relationships in tough times.

Dear Editor:

When you’re a sports editor, life moves fast — sometimes faster than the speed limit. Covering local games, snapping photos at the buzzer and chasing stories down country highways means I spend a lot of time behind the wheel. The road is where the action happens, and without reliable transportation, I wouldn’t make it to Friday night tip-offs or early-morning meets.

Last year, fate (or rather, a deer) sidelined my trusted Chevy Impala, leaving me searching for a new ride. Enter Rodgers Auto in Sikeston, where I found a Ford Mustang that quickly became my game-day companion. It wasn’t just a car; it was my lifeline to every story, every victory, and every unforgettable moment I share with readers.

Recently, my vehicle needed some repairs, and I was bracing for how to handle the unexpected expense while keeping up with the payments. Before I could even bring it up, the owner of Rodgers Auto made an incredible offer:

“Use your payment this month for the repairs instead.”

It was a small act with a big impact, helping me stay on the road and focused on my work.

In sports, we talk a lot about teamwork, trust and stepping up when it counts. Rodgers Auto showed me all of that and more. They reminded me that local businesses aren’t just about sales and service — they’re about relationships, about neighbors helping neighbors when it matters most.

Dennis Marshall,

Standard Democrat sports editor

