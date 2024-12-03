Letter to the Editor: St. John’s Ditch dispute continues

To the Speakout comment (from Jan. 9) regarding my letter about the St. John’s Ditch:

In the first place, answers to your concerns are as follows:

You should be responsible enough to sign your name to the article you wrote instead of being anonymous.

Have you ever tried to dig a ditch with a long reach excavator with trees on the bank? The ditch was filled in with debris and had to be cleaned out. Where did you get your incorrect information on a bid of $150,000? No bid was turned into me, and the board would like to know who the contractor was that did bid the job.

Your Mini Farms issue was resolved by digging and cleaning the ditch. Have you ever seen water run up hill? I haven’t, that’s why you have ditches!

I am wondering if you are in the drainage district and if you are even paying any tax. I would love to hear a response to this unless you are ashamed to identify yourself. For your information, I pay drainage tax on every acre I own and cannot put a drop of water in any of our ditches in the district. Do you? The farmers and landowners are paying 99% of this tax, me included.

By the way, the trees in your yard is your business; not ours.

The trees and debris in front of the Fox Haven Country Club looked horrible, so the district cleaned it up as a courtesy, plus removing stumps that were on the grounds. They requested for us to do. We went over and beyond our civic duties at no charge to the Fox Haven Country Club. Shame on you!

And also in response to the No. 7 and No. 8 fairways, you can now find your golf balls easier since the trees have been removed.

If you have any further questions or concerns, contact me personally at 573-380-4040.

Respectfully,

Robert Laseter, president of Scott County Drainage District No. 2