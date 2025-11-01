Looking Back in Time 1/11/25

60 years ago

Jan. 11, 1965

SIKESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Charles O. Barnett of Sikeston presented a contribution of $30,000 toward the fund to build an additional wing for the Missouri Delta Hospital. The presentation was made Friday at the hospital to E.P. Coleman Jr., chairman of the Board of Directors, Harold Jones, hospital administrator; and John Hux, secretary of the building committee.

40 years ago

Jan. 11, 1985

SIKESTON— Plans to establish an Emergency Chaplaincy Department at Missouri Delta Community Hospital, to be staffed by local ministers, have been discussed in meeting with a steering committee and hospital administrators.

30 years ago

Jan. 11, 1995

CHARLESTON, Mo. — An amendment to the city’s current ordinance dealing with unlawful use of a weapon will “get together” with the crime. The City Council, following discussion Tuesday evening, adopted an amendment prohibiting the “openly carrying of a loaded firearm,” as recommended by City Attorney Michael O’Rourke.

* * *

SIKESTON — Although 5-year-old Jay Cox isn’t too sure about having to stay in the hospital again any time soon, he listened intently as Jessie Robinson, CNA at Missouri Delta Medical Center, used coloring book illustrations to explain surgical procedures. As an extra measure, Robinson dressed herself and Jay in surgical attire to familiarize him with the clothing.

20 years ago

Jan . 11, 2005

BLODGETT, Mo. — A Scott County home was completely destroyed in a fire late Sunday. At 9:22 p.m. Scott County E-911 received a cellphone call of a fire at the residence located at 471 County Highway 524 near Blodgett. According to a E-911 spokesperson officers with the Miner and Blodgett Fire Departments responded to the scene, where they fought the blaze until about 12:30 a.m. today. No injuries were reported.

* * *

BENTON, Mo. — Christina Emerine of Benton was awarded the Jeannie Stange Endowed Scholarship at the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation Scholarship Reception. She is the daughter of Bill and Linda Emerine of Benton.

10 years ago

Jan. 11, 2015

SIKESTON — In the six months Julia McMillen has had her service dog, Lina, the Labrador retriever has both physically and figuratively opened multiple doors for the Sikeston teenager. The 17-year-old who has cerebral palsy, which impairs her ability to use her muscles, has received ther- apy most of her life. With her 18th birthday approaching in May and her high school graduation, the young woman — along with her parents — decided a support dog was just what she needed.

* * *

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Even since his sophomore season, the Sikeston Bulldogs have never had an answer for Charleston standout Delfincko Bogan. On Friday night Sikeston finally found a way to slow Bogan down but it couldn’t slow down his teammates as Charleston held on for a 73-69 win over the Bulldogs in front of an overflow crowd at Charleston High School. It’s Charleston’s first win over Sikeston on their home court in 10 years, last winning in January 2005.