Looking Back in Time 1/9/25

60 years ago

Jan 9, 1965

SIKESTON — The Missouri Delta Community Hospital will now have two hermetic drainage pumps to be used for emergency patients, a gift from the Sikeston Square and Compass Club. The money for the new pumps was the proceeds from the annual fish and chicken barbecue of the Square and Compass Club. The new machines will be used on post operative patients requiring continued abdominal drainage.

40 years ago

Jan 9, 1985

SIKESTON — Sikeston City Council members have approved an amendment to the city’s flood plain ordinance which enables Sikeston to continue in the National Flood Insurance Program. The council was forced to decide the much-discussed issue Monday night in order to meet the Jan. 17 deadline set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

30 years ago

Jan 9, 1995

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Matt Milbach scored 14 points and Stanley Perkins tossed in 10, as Sikeston’s freshman basketball team made it a clean sweep of Cape Central, 47-40 Thursday night.

* * *

SIKESTON — From a field of 16 contestants, Brooke McDonald, the 13-year-old daughter of Duke and Pat McDonald of Sikeston was recently crowned Miss Cougar in Rector, Ark.

20 years ago

Jan 9, 2005

SAN ANTONIO — Army Pvt. Matthew M. Dockins has graduated from basic military training at Lack- land Air Force Base in San Antonio. The grandson of Malinda Foster of Sikeston, Mo., is a 2004 graduate of Sikeston High School.

* * *

SIKESTON — The Sikeston Area Chamber of Commerce presented the first SACC Super Achiever Award for 2005 to Ken Cox, an employee of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. A traveler from Iowa informed SACC that Cox had helped him and left his family with positive memories of the unexpected stop they had to make in Sikeston. He was given a certificate from SACC and a gift card provided by Sue Rogers of First Realty GMAC Real Estate

10 years ago

Jan. 9, 2015

SIKESTON — A fire in a home on Murray Lane was caused by a space heater, according to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Fire Division officials. The Fire Division responded at 6:37 p.m. to a report of a home fire on the 1300 block of West Murray Lane, according to DPS reports. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke showing and fire on the west side of the house.

* * *

SIKESTON — Southeast Missouri photographers have the chance to showcase their best images at judged exhibit in Sikeston. The 2015 Regional Judged Photography Show officially opens today and will be on display throughout February at the Sikeston Depot Museum. An awards reception is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at the museum.

* * *

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The winningest coach in college basketball history has been splitting his time for 45 years. The gym is decorated with half of Three Rivers coach Gene Bess’ resume. Two national championship banners, 17 national tournament banners, 21 Region XVI titles and 30 conference championships. Bess has never had a losing season and become the first coach to earn 1,200 wins when the Raiders beat State Fair Community College 91-51 Thursday night in Sedalia.