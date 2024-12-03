Looking Back in Time 2/25/25

60 years ago Feb 25, 1965

CHARLESTON, Mo. — The new officers of the Jaycee Wives of Charleston are Mrs. Junior Malugen, president; Mrs. Pat Staples, vice president; Mrs. Ralph Smith, secretary; and Mrs. Joe Leible, treasurer.

40 years ago Feb. 25, 1985

NEW MADRID, Mo. — A lawsuit filed against the New Madrid County R-1 School Board of Education was dropped Tuesday by the group which filed it. The court dropped the suit without prejudice and at no cost to the plaintiff. The suit challenged the method of funding proposed by the district for the construction of a third building on the New Madrid County Central High School East Campus.

30 years ago Feb. 25, 1995

NEW MADRID - Funding one of the federal government’s mandates will cost New Madrid County taxpayers more than $200,000 during 1995. In setting up the budget that was approved earlier this month, the County Commission set aside $210,000 for the completion of the American Disabilities Act required renovations to make the courthouse and other country-owned buildings handicapped accessible.

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Maxwell Williams was honored as the New Madrid County Soil and Water District’s 1995 Conservationist. Williams, who has overseen the farm operation for the Ralph Anderson Farms (formerly Gideon-Anderson Lumber Co.) and its clients for many years, was presented with an en- graved plaque by Arthur Duncan, chairman of the SWCD Board.

20 years ago Feb. 25, 2005

SIKESTON — Mr. and Mrs. George Stevens are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. Stevens and the former Marlene Starkey were married Feb. 20, 1965, at the St. James Methodist Church in Danville, Ill., where they were both attending nursing school. They moved to Sikeston 31 years ago to open the Sikeston Convalescent Center in 1973.

CHAFFEE, Mo. — Ron Whitaker of Chaffee recently retired from the Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority. Whitaker joined the SEMO Port Board in 1995, serving as vice chairman from 1997-98 and chairman in 1999-2000.

10 years ago Feb. 25, 2015

MINER, Mo. — Miner won’t get the top of the line restoration job on the city’s water towers but should end up with results that look good. The Miner Board of Aldermen accepted during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday a bid of $339,100 from Maguire Iron of Sioux Falls, S.D., for work on two of the city’s three water towers.

SIKESTON — A Sikeston native is looking to become the fifth consecutive Miss Springfield to win the title of Miss Missouri this summer in Mexico, Mo. After competing in five different portions — on-stage question, interview, evening wear, swimsuit and talent, 22-year-old Kelsey Dacus was crowned Miss Springfield in November.