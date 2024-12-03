Greetings from the State Capitol and welcome to my first capitol report as your state senator. I am so thankful for your trust and am prepared to work hard to make the next four years productive in the Missouri Senate!

Shortly after the election, it occurred to me that I am the new name and face for many in the 27th Senatorial District, having previously served as a state representative and presiding commissioner for Scott County. For those of you who live outside of my previous constituencies, I cannot wait to meet with you and listen to your concerns and ideas. Please know, I will work hard and represent our community with honesty, common sense and honoring conservative values.

The 2025 Legislative Session officially began at noon on Jan. 8. I was humbled to be one of 10 newly elected senators to take the oath of office. I have to tell you, that was one unforgettable experience. The honor of this incredible opportunity is still sinking in.

On Jan. 13, elected officials from the executive branch were sworn in on the steps of the Capitol. Following the new governor’s acceptance speech, the Clydesdales marched around the perimeter, and the day culminated that evening with the traditional Inaugural Ball. My beautiful wife, Sherry, and some other members of my family joined me for the festivities and Grand March.

During the 2025 legislative session, my top priorities will be to protect children, prohibit exportation of Missouri’s water and strengthen the penalties for tampering with an election official. I will provide more details about my specific legislation as my bills progress through the law-making process.

Before session fully kicks into gear, take this opportunity to bookmark my Senate website at senate.mo.gov/burger. You will find a list of my legislation and a tab to subscribe to my capitol report. Please encourage all you know to join in the conversation and participate in the policymaking process this year. If you are planning to visit the Capitol, please stop by Room 334 and introduce yourself. My staff, Heather and Janet, are a world of knowledge about the legislative process, and all three of us are eager to serve and assist you.

Contact information: 201 W. Capitol Ave., Room 334 Jefferson City, Missouri; email: Jamie.burger@senate.mo.gov; phone: 573-751-2459