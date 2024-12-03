The Missouri House of Representatives is making good on its commitment to prioritize families and children this year, passing several key pieces of legislation aimed at improving childcare access, expanding healthcare coverage, and strengthening support for working parents.

“From day one of this session, we said the Missouri House of Representatives would focus on families-and this week, we delivered,” said Speaker Jon Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit. Here’s a look at some of the legislation passed this week:

Missouri House Passes HB 269 to Expand Child Care Tax Credits and Support Working Families

The Missouri House has passed HB 269, a comprehensive bill aimed at addressing the state’s childcare crisis by incentivizing private contributions and employer-supported childcare solutions. The legislation establishes three key tax credit programs: the Child Care Contribution Tax Credit Act, the Employer Provided Child Care Assistance Tax Credit Act, and the Child Care Providers Tax Credit Act. These programs, set to begin in 2026, provide tax incentives to individuals, businesses, and childcare providers who invest in childcare services. The bill is designed to increase access to quality childcare, especially in childcare deserts-areas with limited or no available childcare options.

HB 269 allows taxpayers to claim up to 75% of their contributions to childcare providers, with a cap of $200,000 per year. Employers who provide on-site childcare or assist employees with childcare costs can receive tax credits covering 30% or their expenses. Additionally, childcare providers can claim credits for employee withholdings and capital expenditures, helping them expand their facilities and services. To ensure that the funding goes where it’s needed most, any increase in the tax credit cap is reserved for contributions lo providers in childcare deserts. The program is set to run through Dec. 31, 2031.

Supporters of HB 269 emphasize that the lack of accessible childcare is a major barrier to economic growth, with businesses across Missouri struggling to retain workers due to childcare challenges.

Studies estimate that Missouri loses billions annually in economic productivity due to the shortage of childcare options. By incentivizing private investment, HB 269 offers a flexible, market-driven solution that benefits both families and businesses. The overwhelming support for the bill reflects a commitment to strengthening Missouri’s workforce and ensuring that working parents have reliable and affordable childcare options. With a vote of 120-34 in the House, HB 269 now heads to the Missouri Senate for further consideration.

Missouri House Passes HB 850 to Expand Child Care Licensing and Increase Availability

The Missouri House has unanimously passed HBs 850, 53 and 482 with a vote of 155-0, marking a significant step toward expanding access to childcare while maintaining safety and oversight. The legislation allows the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to grant temporary childcare licenses to providers who seek to expand an existing site or open a new location. To qualify. providers must already hold a license in good standing and meet key safety and training requirements, including approved fire-safety, sanitation, and background checks. New facilities will be subject to an unannounced inspection within 60 days 10 ensure compliance with state regulations.

By implementing a temporary licensing process, the state can help childcare providers open new locations more quickly while still ensuring necessary safety measures are in place. The legislation strikes a balance between increasing access to childcare and maintaining strict oversight to protect children. By streamlining the licensing process while upholding safety standards, this new law will help families find reliable childcare and support providers looking to grow their services across the state.