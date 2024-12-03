The Missouri House Budget Committee has advanced a more than $1.9 billion supplemental spending bill to fund stale agencies through June 30. HB 14 includes critical funding for public schools, summer rood programs for children, and senior services such as home-delivered meals and transportation.

A key provision is $14 million for Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), which provide essential services like meals, transportation, and personal care. Without this funding, these programs will run out of money by the end or the month.

The bill also allocates $142.4 million to fully fund public schools under the foundation formula. This covers increased education funding mandated by last year’s major education bill and offsets a shortfall in lottery revenue. Additionally, $103 million is designated for federally funded summer food programs for children.

Also included is new money for the Department of Natural Resources for wastewater management, funding for the Department of Mental Health to clear its waitlist for services for the developmentally disabled, and funding for the Department of Agriculture to hire a staff member to respond to the current bird nu epidemic.

Funding for developmental disability and behavioral health services was reduced by $49 million from the original $129.8 million request. reflecting updated projections showing less need by June 30.

One notable cut is $11.7 million in unexpected revenue from marijuana sales, originally earmarked for the Office of the Public Defender. However, officials have assured that the officecan maintain operations without these funds through the encl of the year.

The supplemental appropriation bill includes funding requests from Governor Kehoe Lo cover expenses through the end of the current fiscal year. Governor Kehoe has called for an expedited process, aiming to have the bill on his desk by the end of March.

With a vote of 150-2, the supplemental budget now moves lo the Missouri Senate for further consideration.

Missouri House Passes Comprehensive Health Care Bill to Improve Services

The Missouri House recently passed HB 943, a bill that makes several updates to the state’s health care system. It focuses on improving hospital funding, ambulance services, community paramedic programs, and public health policies. Supporters say the bill includes common-sense changes that will benefit Missourians statewide.

One of the biggest changes allows certain hospitals to invest up lo 50% or their extra funds in stocks, bonds, and other financial tools to help them slay financially stable. However, this only applies to hospitals that get less than 3% of their funding from taxes, ensuring public funds remain protected. The bill also gives local county leaders more control over creating and improving public hospitals, which could help expand health care in rural areas.

The bill strengthens ambulance district oversight by requiring board members to complete training every term and mandating a financial audit every three years. It also updates rules for community paramedics, allowing them to provide in-home medical care across different areas with proper coordination. This change could improve health care access for rural communities where emergency services are limited.

Additionally, the bill expands expedited partner therapy (EPT). which allows doctors to treat more sexually transmitted infections (STIs) quickly. It also requires more prenatal testing for hepatitis C and HIV, helping protect mothers and babies. Other updates include raising the legal purchase limit for certain over-the-counter medicines and improving regulations for long-term care facilities.

HB 943 aims to modernize Missouri’s health care system, giving hospitals more financial

flexibility, improving emergency services, and strengthening public health policies. Ir signed

into law, the bill could make a real difference in expanding health care access across the state.

With a final vote of 125-30, the bill now moves to the Missouri Senate for further consideration.