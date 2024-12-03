This week, the Missouri Senate conducted more rounds of hearings, second readings of bills and began debating legislation on the floor. While I’m still getting accustomed to the differences between this chamber and the Missouri House of Representatives chamber on the west side of the building, such as being seated according to seniority instead of party and having ample opportunities to weigh in, I truly enjoy the pace and diplomacy of these discussions on bills as they progress through the legislative process.

One of the first hurdles a piece of legislation clears is when it is voted “do pass” out of committee. I’m pleased to report my proposal to protect election officials from harassment and intimidation was approved by the Local Government, Elections and Pensions Committee on Feb. 3. If Senate Bill 84 passes, those who tamper, threaten or harm an election official, or their families, will face new offenses, fines or imprisonment. I anticipate discussing this with the body on the Senate floor soon to put some of these needed protections into place and help put a stop to bullying, intimidating, stalking or disclosing personal information about poll workers.

My water preservation legislation also advanced on Feb. 6 when the Senate Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee voted it “do pass.” Now combined as Senate Bill 29 & 82, this proposal will protect and preserve Missouri’s greatest natural resource. In recent years, droughts in Missouri and other states have brought the water shortage issue front and center. By requiring those who wish to export water to first obtain a permit from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the legislation will help ensure our state’s water serves Missouri’s interests first and protects citizens’ rights to its beneficial uses, such as farming. Federal interstate laws prohibit an all out ban on water exportation, so I’m hopeful SB 29 & 82 will be a proactive remedy to this issue.

Three more of my bills were second read and referred to committees this week, inching one step closer to the finish line. Senate Bill 238 makes changes to the admissibility of expert testimony so it mirrors the Federal Rules of Evidence. Senate Bill 239 relates to a post-consumer paint recycling program, and Senate Bill 240 changes the amount of state funds designated for regional planning commissions. I’ll provide a more in-depth description when these are presented in committee.

Celebrating 50 Years of Girls Sports in Benton

Congratulations to the Kelly High School Lady Hawks girls basketball team and their pioneering first coach, Edith Cook. This year, the school and community are marking the 50th anniversary of the inception of the first girls’ sports team at the school. I was honored to send a resolution to mark the occasion and celebrate this historical milestone. Way to go, Lady Hawks!