All sections
OpinionFebruary 25, 2025

Speakout 2/25/25

A Speakout caller criticizes Trump's policies, suggesting they favor the wealthy and could harm those relying on Social Security and welfare.

Gonna be sorry

All you Trump voters out there is gonna be sorry especially those that are on Social Security and welfare that needs the help. He’s cutting out everything. He is for the rich and you all should have known it.

Presidential prediction

Trump wants to be like Putin. He wants to take and rule everything and look what he’s doing now. He’s gonna make everybody poor and he’s going to be richer and he’s going to be a dictator just like Putin.

Building needed here

Trump needs to take and build over here for the homeless. We have a lot of people over here that is homeless and some people will lose their home if Trump had it his way. He’s going to build all over there and make it all nice and lovely as he says. So why don’t he build something over here that’s nice and lovely for the people that needs a house to live in? Some people over here don’t have a house to live in. They have to live on the streets because they’ve already lost their jobs.

Advertisement
Related
OpinionFeb. 22
Why fewer Americans are moving
OpinionFeb. 21
GUEST COMMENTARY: Missouri’s mental health policies are fai...
OpinionFeb. 20
Budget battles and education funding: Missouri's fiscal 2026...
OpinionFeb. 18
Celebrating National FFA Week
Related
Does any other senator desire to be heard?
OpinionFeb. 17
Does any other senator desire to be heard?
A Concord Minute: A disciple’s orientation
OpinionFeb. 12
A Concord Minute: A disciple’s orientation
Inside Missouri's budget deliberations: balancing fiscal responsibility and state priorities
OpinionFeb. 12
Inside Missouri's budget deliberations: balancing fiscal responsibility and state priorities
Missouri Senate advances key bills on election safety and water preservation
OpinionFeb. 10
Missouri Senate advances key bills on election safety and water preservation
A trade agenda that puts America first
OpinionFeb. 10
A trade agenda that puts America first
A Concord Minute: Gone fishin’
OpinionFeb. 7
A Concord Minute: Gone fishin’
Right to life: Protecting the unborn
OpinionFeb. 3
Right to life: Protecting the unborn
Defending vulnerable populations
OpinionFeb. 3
Defending vulnerable populations
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy