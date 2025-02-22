Speakout 2/25/25

Gonna be sorry

All you Trump voters out there is gonna be sorry especially those that are on Social Security and welfare that needs the help. He’s cutting out everything. He is for the rich and you all should have known it.

Presidential prediction

Trump wants to be like Putin. He wants to take and rule everything and look what he’s doing now. He’s gonna make everybody poor and he’s going to be richer and he’s going to be a dictator just like Putin.

Building needed here

Trump needs to take and build over here for the homeless. We have a lot of people over here that is homeless and some people will lose their home if Trump had it his way. He’s going to build all over there and make it all nice and lovely as he says. So why don’t he build something over here that’s nice and lovely for the people that needs a house to live in? Some people over here don’t have a house to live in. They have to live on the streets because they’ve already lost their jobs.