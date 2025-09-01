Speakout 1/9/25

Ditch dispute response

This is in response to the letter to the editor by Robert Laseter, who currently serves as the president of Scott County’s drainage district. Mr. Laseter is requesting a thank you from the City of Sikeston for removing the trees from St. John’s Ditch bank at Fox Haven Country Club. Quite frankly, I as well as many citizens, have an issue with his request. The first issue is many do not see why it was necessary to remove undamaged trees from the bank. I completely understand removing the damaged trees, but there were many trees that were mature and healthy that should not have been cut down. The fact that the trees were cut down to avoid this happening again from a potential storm is not really a valid reason. If that was the case, then we all should cut down the trees in our yards and businesses for fear of a future storm damaging our property. Trees provide so many more benefits to our property and our enviornment. It has now left a complete eye sore to the fairways of holes 7 and 8 and the street view of the country club. The second issue is in regard to Mini Farms. Mini Farms has not experienced flooding in many years. I am still unsure of how the tree removal would minimize flooding in this subdivision. The final and very concerning issue is the cost of the project. Total cost to remove the trees was $300,000. It has been made known that another local contractor bid the job at $150,000. This is a significant difference in cost. I as well as many citizens would like to know why the contractor with the lower bid was not considered. This contractor has made known that they would have abided by the country club’s requests when removing the trees. In closing, I am concerned with how the drainage district is spending our tax dollars. To make this kind of investment in removing trees where most really didn’t need to be removed is very puzzling to me. I, as well as citizens of Scott County, want transparency in how funds are being spent. I have no issue giving thanks to where thanks is due. In this case, it is very hard for me to be thankful for a job that has many concerning questions around it.