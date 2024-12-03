All sections
OpinionJanuary 21, 2025

Speakout 1/21/25

The Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO) significantly impact workers who've contributed to multiple retirement systems, like teachers and public servants, reducing their Social Security benefits. Call 573-471-6636 to leave your Speakout.

WEP, GPO effects explained

In response to the Speakout on Jan. 14, I would like to explain how the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO) affect workers who have paid into more than one retirement system. Those affected by WEP and GPO have had “real” jobs. Many worked more than one real job. Many teachers paid into public school retirement system in Missouri and Social Security. For example, I worked for 20 years and paid into Social Security before I started my teaching career. I taught 24 years and paid into Missouri Public School Retirement System. During that time, I worked summers and weekends at other jobs and paid into Social Security. I have paid enough to draw my full Social Security, but WEP reduces my Social Security by two-thirds. My husband passed away after paying over 40 years into Social Security. I am not eligible to draw my husband’s Social Asecurity because of WEP. A person who had not paid into Public School Retirement System would be able to draw their deceased spouse’s Social Security. The Social Security Fairness Act gives back Social Security to people who paid into the system and gives back the pension they earned. Other groups affected include police officers, firemen and railroad workers. Any worker who has paid into more than one retirement system, according to the rules and regulations of those systems, should be able to draw from all of them.

Advertisement
Related
OpinionFeb. 3
Right to life: Protecting the unborn
OpinionFeb. 3
Defending vulnerable populations
OpinionFeb. 1
Speakout 2/1/25
OpinionJan. 30
A Concord Minute: Jesus quells the devil's might
Related
The beginning of America’s Golden Age
OpinionJan. 27
The beginning of America’s Golden Age
Getting down to business
OpinionJan. 27
Getting down to business
A Concord Minute: A rejected prophet by family and friends
OpinionJan. 23
A Concord Minute: A rejected prophet by family and friends
Meet your new state senator: Building connections and championing conservative values in Missouri
OpinionJan. 21
Meet your new state senator: Building connections and championing conservative values in Missouri
Fighting to reverse the Left’s radical agenda
OpinionJan. 20
Fighting to reverse the Left’s radical agenda
Letter to the Editor: St. John’s Ditch dispute continues
OpinionJan. 16
Letter to the Editor: St. John’s Ditch dispute continues
A Concord Minute: Bound to Christ, alive forever
OpinionJan. 16
A Concord Minute: Bound to Christ, alive forever
Speakout 1/14/25
OpinionJan. 14
Speakout 1/14/25
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy