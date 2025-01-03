Speakout 3/1/25

Eggs-actly

Everyone knows that high-priced eggs don’t come from diseased chickens. They come from the grocery store.

One-sided

Why does KFVS and CBS only report the bad stuff about Trump?

Money-saving tips

While the administration is cutting all these federal jobs and stuff. How about let’s cut some pay for the US Congress and the US senators. And let’s cut Elon Musk’s and Bezos’ contracts from the government. That would save us plenty of money. Thank you.

Do you trust Putin?

President Trump says that he trusts Putin’s decisions. Do you?