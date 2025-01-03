All sections
OpinionMarch 1, 2025

Speakout 3/1/25

In this Speakout, callers discusses various topics, including the misconception about egg prices, media bias against Trump, and money-saving suggestions like cutting government contracts with billionaires. One caller also questions trust in Putin.

Eggs-actly

Everyone knows that high-priced eggs don’t come from diseased chickens. They come from the grocery store.

One-sided

Why does KFVS and CBS only report the bad stuff about Trump?

Money-saving tips

While the administration is cutting all these federal jobs and stuff. How about let’s cut some pay for the US Congress and the US senators. And let’s cut Elon Musk’s and Bezos’ contracts from the government. That would save us plenty of money. Thank you.

Do you trust Putin?

President Trump says that he trusts Putin’s decisions. Do you?

Advertisement
Related
OpinionMar. 1
Dreaming of tax simplification
OpinionFeb. 27
The founding fathers funded government through tariffs
OpinionFeb. 27
House passes public safety and crime reform bill
OpinionFeb. 27
Speakout 2/27/25
Related
The race is on
OpinionFeb. 25
The race is on
Rooting out waste, fraud and abuse
OpinionFeb. 25
Rooting out waste, fraud and abuse
Why fewer Americans are moving
OpinionFeb. 22
Why fewer Americans are moving
GUEST COMMENTARY: Missouri’s mental health policies are failing — It’s more than reducing recidivism
OpinionFeb. 21
GUEST COMMENTARY: Missouri’s mental health policies are failing — It’s more than reducing recidivism
Budget battles and education funding: Missouri's fiscal 2026 proposal scrutinized
OpinionFeb. 20
Budget battles and education funding: Missouri's fiscal 2026 proposal scrutinized
Celebrating National FFA Week
OpinionFeb. 18
Celebrating National FFA Week
Does any other senator desire to be heard?
OpinionFeb. 17
Does any other senator desire to be heard?
A Concord Minute: A disciple’s orientation
OpinionFeb. 12
A Concord Minute: A disciple’s orientation
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy