New business

I was wondering if they’re going to tear down the old Zaxby’s, and why Sikeston doesn’t have a Popeye’s Chicken or a KFC chicken? That would be greatly appreciated if Sikeston would bring one of those into town. Thank you. Bye.

We are working on an article about some of the economic development opportunities coming to Sikeston. Stay tuned for that story. Thanks for reading the Standard Democrat.