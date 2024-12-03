Standing with President Trump in his fight to secure the border

Ending the border crisis was one of the most important reasons the American people sent President Donald Trump back to Washington. Unlike Washington Democrats – who encouraged or turned a blind eye to illegal immigration – President Trump made it clear to the world that the moment he took office, the U.S. would no longer be a nation without borders. And immediately after he was sworn in, he took action to deliver on his promise to make the border secure again – just like it was during his first term. The invasion of our southern border came to a swift end – and fact after fact proves it.

Thanks to President Trump’s rhetoric and tough policies, migrants on their way to the U.S. are turning around and heading back home. Illegal crossings have hit lows not seen in decades and could be on track for levels we haven’t seen in nearly 60 years. Daily border encounters have decreased 94% and the number of “gotaways” – migrants who are detected crossing the border but escape apprehension – has plummeted more than 90% since President Trump took office. In addition, arrests of criminal illegal immigrants have doubled and arrests of fugitives at large have tripled under President Trump.

President Trump has achieved these incredible results by using his authority as Commander in Chief – something Biden refused to do. Biden acted as if he was powerless. He thought he could fool the American people into believing that he had done everything he could, and claimed the border crisis could only be ended if Republicans passed his immigration bill. It was nothing more than an attempt to try and blame Republicans for the border crisis he created. In reality, all he needed to do was implement President Trump’s tough immigration agenda.

President Trump ended catch-and-release and ramped up deportation flights. He issued an executive order terminating taxpayer-funded public benefits for illegal immigrants and shut down the Biden-era CBP One app, which “paroled” more than one million illegal immigrants into the country. The successful “Remain in Mexico” policy was reestablished and construction of the border wall resumed. He deployed the U.S. military to help secure the border and called on the Central Intelligence Agency to make fighting back against the Cartels a top priority. The administration declared dangerous gangs and several Cartel groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, which gives the government more tools to crack down on criminal groups operating in the United States. And President Trump’s plan to hit Mexico with a 25% tariff led to that nation’s president making a commitment to send 10,000 troops to help secure the border.

As President Trump uses his tools as Commander in Chief, Republicans are doing our part to combat the border crisis by passing legislation. Congress passed, and the president signed into law, the Laken Riley Act, which requires law enforcement to detain illegal immigrants arrested or charged with theft or violence. I’m also leading the fight in Congress to deliver President Trump one big, beautiful bill that includes landmark border security, cuts wasteful spending, delivers tax relief, and unleashes American energy.

It’s incredible what President Trump has already accomplished with the border. But Congress must ensure his team has the resources needed to continue this fight. As your voice in Washington, you can count on me to do everything I can to help President Trump deliver for the American people.