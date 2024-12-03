Jan. 20, 2025, was a day like no other. President Donald Trump’s swearing in ceremony marked the end of President Joe Biden’s failed administration and the beginning of America’s Golden Age. After laying out his plans to restore America’s greatness in his inaugural address, President Trump immediately got to work enacting his agenda. In fact, he broke the record for most executive orders signed on Inauguration Day. Whether it’s securing the border, unleashing U.S. energy, fixing the broken economy, or combating wokeness, he delivered win after win for the American people.

Among the most important – and consequential – executive actions he took on Day One involved the border. His decision to declare a national emergency at the southern border shows just how seriously he takes Americans concerns with our failed immigration system. He immediately ended catch-and-release, reinstated his incredibly effective Remain in Mexico policy, and resumed construction on his border wall. He authorized the deployment of thousands of troops to the border and designated Cartels as terrorist organizations. These are just a few examples of the transformational immigration policies President Trump put in place on his first day in office.

President Trump wasted no time ending the Left’s costly Green New Deal agenda. He declared a national energy emergency to unleash energy production and mineral extraction – a move that will lower costs, create jobs, strengthen our domestic supply chains, and enhance our national security. He signed an executive order to get rid of burdensome red tape that’s stifling U.S. energy production and rescinded ridiculous Biden-era executive actions, like one aimed at “Revitalizing Our Nation’s Commitment to Environmental Justice for All” and another to tackle “the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.” Unlike Biden, who always put radical environmentalists first, President Trump is fighting for an America-first energy agenda that will lower costs for families, create American jobs, and spur our nation’s economic comeback.

On Day One, President Trump once again took action to deliver relief to American families and small businesses who have struggled to get by in Biden’s painful economy. His executive order, titled Delivering Emergency Price Relief for American Families and Defeating the Cost-of-Living Crisis, took aim at Biden’s regulatory onslaught, which imposed nearly $50,000 in costs on the average American household. He directed his administration to get rid of burdensome regulations that helped drive up the cost of fuel, food, housing, cars, and health care. In addition, he put a freeze on new regulations that don’t align with his America-first agenda. He’s wasting no time getting rid of burdensome regulations – just like he did in his first term when he reduced regulatory costs by almost $11,000 per household.

In his inaugural address, President Trump declared war against the Left’s radical woke agenda. With the stroke of a pen, he made it official U.S. policy that there are only two genders and rid the federal government of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs – a tool used by the Left to force their radical agenda on Americans. In his executive order ending radical and wasteful government DEI programs, he stated, “Americans deserve a government committed to serving every person with equal dignity and respect, and to expending precious taxpayer resources only on making America great.” He’s exactly right. Thanks to him, your hard-earned tax dollars will no longer fund the Left’s efforts to use the government as a tool to force their woke agenda on Americans.

In a span of just 24 hours, President Donald Trump accomplished more for the American people than his predecessor. And he’s only getting started. I will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump and do everything I can to advance his America-first agenda. There is no doubt in my mind that Jan. 20, 2025, will go down in history as the first day of America’s Golden Age.