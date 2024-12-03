The unmatched bigotry of Joy Reid

MSNBC just canceled “The ReidOut,” the most vicious, nasty, anti-white and pathologically anti-Trump show on air. Host Joy Reid, for five years, unleashed one hateful, often irrational attack after another. It was only after President Donald Trump’s reelection and her ratings plummeting nearly 50% that MSNBC pulled the plug.

Here are just some of her greatest hits:

“(The courts) are stacked now to essentially suborn our democracy to their very particular version of right-wing evangelical Christ ... That’s no different than Talibanism.”

“The goal of the Republican Party today, is it to seize control of every level of government, to lock out voices of color and LGBTQ voices except those who conform to their demand that history and education uplift white Christian dominion ...”

“Fascism isn’t a game, y’all. It’s real. And it’s in America, sometimes dressed as a kooky personality cult or carrying a confederate flag ...”

“That’s exactly what (Make America Great Again) means when I hear it. It’s George Wallace. (Trump is) just a Republican George Wallace ...”

“Donald Trump has two kinds of visions of black people: one, celebrities and sports stars that he wants to be around. And two, every other black person that he thinks is beneath him.”

“There’s evidence that Donald Trump has been red-pilled into a far-right movement that is inspired by white dispossession in Africa.”

“I think for a lot of conservatives, they believe DEI just means black people getting jobs, and so when they see a black person in any job, they say, ‘Oh, that person’s a DEI hire.’”

“Trump was returned to the presidency after staging a coup ...”

“What Donald Trump is doing ... it’s kind of David Koresh. It’s kind of Jim Jones. Because those two men started by saying, ‘You need to come to Jesus.’ They started as Christian evangelizers. But eventually, their evangelism said, ‘No, I get to have your wife. ... This is (Charles) Manson stuff.”

“... (R)ivers of blood will one day run deep enough ... Because their tolerance for blood and the NRA’s tolerance for slaughter are bottomless ...”

“This is the end of democracy in America. This is the beginning of the South Africa strategy. ... It’s Jim Crow America.”

“What is going on with Republicans that they seem to be bringing back the lynching vibe?”

“There was a time when people had the double hashtags around their names because they were Jewish, and right-wingers were saying ‘get in the oven’ any time you made any benign comment on Twitter. ... Elon Musk ... misses the old South Africa in the ‘80s. He wants that back.”

“You can’t even say slavery was bad now in the Republican Party. That’s how far it’s gone.”

The real question is why MSNBC hired Reid. In the mid-2000s, she had a blog and wrote anti-gay comments. When she got her MSNBC show, those comments resurfaced. These included, “Most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing,” and “The nature of political correctness is that gay people are allowed to say straight sex is gross, but the reverse is considered to be patently homophobic.” She called conservative commentator Ann Coulter “a dude” and wrote “I like my drag queens fierce.” She suggested Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is gay, as well as then-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist. She even speculated that 9/11 was an inside job rather than a terror attack.

She denied that she wrote these things and claimed she had been hacked. Her network hired a cybersecurity expert who found no such evidence. Her response? “Here’s what I know. I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things, because they are completely alien to me ...”

Apparently, an alien entity entered and temporarily possessed her mind. It happens.

She weathered that storm and kept her job. Until a salary cut last year, she reportedly earned $3 million per year. Who knew inventing different ways of calling Trump a fascist could be so lucrative?

