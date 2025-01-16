Religion briefs 1/16/25

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT

NEW HAMBURG, Mo. — St. Lawrence Men’s Club Sodality will host a euchure tournament fundraiser Jan. 18 at the church parish cneter in New Hamburg. Doors open at 5 p.m. with play starting at 6:30 p.m. There is a $15 suggested donation. Free chili and chicken noodle soup will be available. For more information, contact the church at 573-545-3317.

MLK CELEBRATION

SIKESTON — Sikeston’s Dr. Martin Luther King Day Committee will present the 39th Annual Celebration Concert at 5 p.m. Jan. 18 at Green Memorial Church of God in Christ, 113 Clayton Ave., in Sikeston. The motorcade parade lineup will begin at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Green Memorial COGIC, where the official service will start at noon Jan. 20.

FREE MEAL

SIKESTON — The soup kitchen is now open for a free pickup meal for homeless, elderly and needy from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at New Hope Ministries, 124 N. West St., in Sikeston.

WEEKLY MEETING

SIKESTON — Dementiafied Christians, a spiritual support for those living with dementia, will meet at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting April 13 at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri in Sikeston. There will be simplified bible study, prayers and praise led by Eddie Massey of Sikeston. For more information, email dementiafield christians@ gmail.com or call 573-608-0952.

NEWS DEADLINE

