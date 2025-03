Cohen

SIKESTON — Hailee Clark and Nicholas Cohen are the parents of a daughter born at 12:10 a.m. Feb. 14, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Nora Jayde Cohen weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Renee and Terry Clark of Sikeston and Carol and Jim Clark of Bell City, Missouri.

Paternal grandparents are Teresa Cohen and Travis Burger and Cindy and Terry Cole of Sikeston.