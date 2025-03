Jordan

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Tiffany and Kevin Jordan II are the parents of their fourth child, first son, born at 12:02 p.m. Feb. 13, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Dawsey Michael Jordan weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are John M. McWhirter and Melissa McWhirter of Crowder, Missouri.

Paternal grandparents are Kevin Jordan and Lora Jordan of Morehouse, Missouri.