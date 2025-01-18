Births 1/18/25

All sections
De’sha and Michael Price welcomed the first baby of 2025 at Missouri Delta Medical Center, while Asia Suttle and Levi Smith celebrated the birth of their fourth child at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Price

JACKSON, Mo. — De’sha and Michael Price of Jackson are the parents of the first baby born at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston in 2025. Ryan Kole Price was born at 9:49 a.m. Jan. 2, 2025, and he weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20-1/4 inches long.

Smith

SIKESTON — Asia Suttle and Levi Smith are the parents of their fourth child, second daughter, born at 11:44 p.m. Jan. 5, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Maisyn Renea Demond Smith weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Shumika Larry of Cape Girardeau and Brandon Suttle of California.

Paternal grandparents are John Smith of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Beth Day of Missoula, Montana.

