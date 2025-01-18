Births 1/18/25

Price

JACKSON, Mo. — De’sha and Michael Price of Jackson are the parents of the first baby born at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston in 2025. Ryan Kole Price was born at 9:49 a.m. Jan. 2, 2025, and he weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20-1/4 inches long.

Smith

SIKESTON — Asia Suttle and Levi Smith are the parents of their fourth child, second daughter, born at 11:44 p.m. Jan. 5, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Maisyn Renea Demond Smith weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Shumika Larry of Cape Girardeau and Brandon Suttle of California.

Paternal grandparents are John Smith of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Beth Day of Missoula, Montana.