Births 1/30/25

Price

JACKSON, Mo. — De’sha and Michael Price of Jackson are the parents of the first baby born at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston in 2025. Ryan Kole Price was born at 9:49 a.m. Jan. 2, 2025, and he weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20-1/4 inches long.

Smith

SIKESTON — Asia Suttle and Levi Smith are the parents of their fourth child, second daughter, born at 11:44 p.m. Jan. 5, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Maisyn Renea Demond Smith weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Shumika Larry of Cape Girardeau and Brandon Suttle of California.

Paternal grandparents are John Smith of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Beth Day of Missoula, Montana.

Hale

SIKESTON — Abbigale and Jonathan Hale are the parents of their third child, first daughter, born at 6:14 a.m. Jan. 8, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Elyse Kimberley Hale weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Missy Watkins-Clark of Sikeston.

Paternal grandparents are Allan Hale and Carolyn Hale of Benton, Missouri.

Watson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Tana and Garrett Watson are the parents of their second child, first daughter, born at 2:48 p.m. Jan. 17, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau. Maeve Wren Watson weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Danny and Belinda Tetley of New Hamburg, Missouri.

Paternal grandparents are Ron and Kelley Watson of Cape Girardeau.